Gambia: Man Pleads Innocent On Alleged Theft Charge

Police prosecutors at the Brikama Magistrates' Court last Thursday arranged one Sheikh Tijan before Magistrate Cham on a charge of theft.

The magistrate granted him bail in the sum of D50, 000 with two Gambian sureties who shall swear to affidavits of means and surrender their valid biometric identity cards with the court's registrar.

Tijan is alleged to have broken into one Bakary Njie's house at Brikama Jamisa with intent to commit a felony therein to with theft. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Sergeant 3368 Ceesay applied for the court to refuse Tijan bail, saying he was not a first time offender. He also described Tijan as a criminal, who if granted bail could abscond.

Prosecutor Ceesay said Tijan had in fact escaped from the police which led to his mother's arrest and had been doing series of thefts.

The trial magistrate, however, granted bail to Tijan after he told the court that he had never escaped from the police. He said he did not run to anywhere because he is a citizen of the country. He promised that he would regularly attend court if he is granted bail.

The case was adjourned to 20th April.