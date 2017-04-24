Gambia: In Kanilai Shooting Fatty Says There Was No Direct Aim to Shot Anyone

Following Thursday afternoon's incident in Kanilai, the minister of the Interior, Mai Ahmed Fatty at a press briefing held on Friday described the incident as an accidental discharge owing to a delay in communication between The Gambia Armed Forces' (GAF) command and the officers on the ground.

He further outlined that the accidental discharged resulted to minor injuries, none of which was life threatening. However, he added that the incident was blown out of proportion and exaggerated in many quarters.

Minister Fatty assured that there is no cause for alarm and people should feel free to do and go about their businesses within the Foni, as there was no serious confrontation between ECOMIG troops and soldiers of the GAF. Hence, he said the situation was regrettable.

He continued that the incident was a minor misunderstanding and miscommunication that transpired, but the matter has been deescalated as there were no tensions on either side. "Both forces are reintegrating so as to perform their duties properly."

Minister Fatty revealed that part of the ECOMIG troops mandate was to protect Kanilai and its surrounding areas, which he said they were doing, so they are based in Bwiam. There was no intentional effort on the part of the ECOMIG force to shot anybody.

He went on to narrate that on Thursday at around noon, an incident occurred at Kanilai between the Senegalese troops and The Gambian contingent armed forces guarding Kanilai, and there was a force which supposed to be stationed at a village before Kanilai and communication was slow in reaching The Gambian forces that the Senegalese will be stationed there.

"By the time the information got to them, there was an attempt by Senegalese forces to pass through the Gambian security corridor, and because at the time that the incident took place, our armed forces did not get clearance from The Gambian National Army's command and they could not allow them access," he further narrated.

According to him, fundamentally the Senegalese forces also acting within a mandate which allowed them unrestricted access to that area also felt they had a right of access.

"We responded effectively and adequately on time, consultations were conducted by all sides and we have reaffirmed our commitment to continue to work together with the ECOMIG on the ground. Our Senegalese brothers are here away from home and are here to stabilize the country," he stated.