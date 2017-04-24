NAMRIGHTS director Phil ya Nangoloh has labelled rape, human trafficking and abortion accused Pedro Marcellino Moussongela a national security risk.

Ya Nangoloh made the claim while testifying for the state at Moussongela's formal bail hearing at the Ondangwa Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The state brought in Ya Nangoloh to testify and explain to the court international laws that Moussongela is accused of having violated, with regard to the crimes he is alleged to have committed.

He testified that during investigations conducted after some of Moussongela's victims reported him to NamRights, it was established that the accused frequently travelled to the USA, Canada, China, Turkey, South Africa, the UK, and other countries, where he appeared to have extensive contacts. Ya Nangoloh charged that Moussongela might knowingly or unknowingly have come into contact with terror groups, such as the Islamic State (Isis), Boko Haram, al Shabaab and even al Qaeda.

He said these organisations made use of criminally-minded individuals such as Moussongela to recruit and radicalise people.

"Your worship, it is reasonable to believe that the accused person during his many travels internationally might be used by terror groups even to recruit Namibians. He is therefore a risk to the security of the country if released on bail," he said.

The Namrights director testified that the crimes the Congolese national is accused of having committed not only violated domestic laws, but also international laws.

He explained that human trafficking has become a focus of international law, pointed out that perpetrators in such cases were not granted bail, and in many cases were handed heavy sentences. "The doors for the accused to be given bail should be completely shut, " he said. He added that according to international law, Moussongela should be classified as an "enemy of the people".

Ya Nangoloh pointed out that his investigations showed that Moussongela came to Namibia with criminal intent, and further alleged that many people were involved and cooperated with Moussongela in his alleged criminal activities.

He also labelled Moussongela a flight risk, adding that Moussongela's assets, which he said were the proceeds of criminal activity, should be forfeited to the state.

The accused's formal bail application will continue next month.

Pedro Marcellino Moussongela was initially arrested and charged with rape, human trafficking and abortion late last year.

However, as investigations have continued, more charges have been added, including forgery, falsification of documents and the violation of immigration laws.

Prosecutor Doreen Gowases represented the state, while magistrate Julina Ogobes presided. Moussongela was represented by Tuwilika Shailemo.