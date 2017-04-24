24 April 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Suspect in Court After Huge Consignment of Drugs Found in Phoenix

On Friday, 21 April 201, police at the Ethekwini Outer North Cluster acted on information with regards to a suspect in possession of a huge consignment of drugs. The team proceeded to the identified area in Grove End Drive, Phoenix, where they kept observation. It was established that the suspect was selling drugs from a locked container. The container was searched and the members seized 50 bags of cocaine powder, 257 pieces of rock, 14 bags of ecstasy plus nine ecstasy tablets. The total value of the recovered drugs is R180, 000-00. Property suspected to be stolen was also recovered inside the container including a laptop, cellphone, wrist watches, camera and other items. The total value of the recovered items is R200, 000-00. A 31-year-old suspect was arrested and charged for possession of drugs and possession of suspected stolen property. He is appearing in the Verulam Magistrates Court today.

"We will continue with our operations to root-out drugs from our streets as part of the Back to Basics approach," said the KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa. "Members of the community must also play a role in the fight against drugs by reporting those involved in drug related activities to the police. Our Crime Stop number 08600 10111 can be utilised to report such crimes to the police," he added.

South Africa

