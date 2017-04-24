South Africa: R5000 Heroin Powder Recovered

press release

On Saturday, 22 April 2017 at approximately 20:15, the Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Crime Combatting Unit tackled a 28 year-old suspect for being in possession of heroin powder to the value of R5000. The team worked swiftly after receiving information from an Intelligence source that the dealer would be dealing from his home in Kwandengezi. The suspect was found with the 50, 5 grams of raw heroin powder in his possession and resisted arrest; however members managed to apprehend the suspect. The suspect has been charged for being in possession of heroin and dealing in heroin. He will appear in court in due time.

Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Commander, Major General Nunkumar commended members of the Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Crime Combatting Unit on their excellent arrest. "We have launched the Cluster Crime Combatting Unit to assist in drastically reducing the crime within the area, he said.