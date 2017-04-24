South Africa: House of Car(d)s - Kgomotso Phahlane, the Man Who Could Have Saved SAPS

analysis

When Lieutenant-General Kgomotso Phahlane was appointed acting National Commissioner of SAPS in October 2015 after the suspension of Riah Phiyega he was the rare career policeman to hold the key position. Many who have previously dealt with Phahlane in a professional capacity expressed admiration for the leadership and vision he brought to the troubled SAPS. However, revelations of death threats, an attempt to interfere with key witnesses, Phahlane's unusual habit of paying personal building contractors from black bags full of cash as well as his penchant for a fleet of expensive cars, revealed in an IPID affidavit filed last week, paints a disturbing picture of a good man allegedly gone rancid. By MARIANNE THAMM.

While there were several red flags before Kgomotso Phahlane's rise in 2015 to the terminally cursed position of SAPS National Commissioner, the career policeman initially appeared to impress those he had encountered or dealt with in a professional capacity.

In September 2016, Gareth Newham, Head, Governance, Crime and Justice Division, the Institute for Security Studies, opined, "Fortunately, there is cause for optimism in relation to policing at the current time. Under the leadership of acting SAPS National Commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane, who was appointed on 14 October...