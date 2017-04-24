Namibia: Constitution No Shield for Abusive Spouses

A PERSON who has laid a domestic abuse charge against their spouse can be compelled to testify against their offending partner even if they have a change of heart and do not want to continue to press charges, the High Court has ruled.

In a judgement delivered in the Windhoek High Court last week, judge Naomi Shivute ruled that Namibia's Constitution does not protect an abusive spouse from testimony given by a wife - or husband - who has laid a criminal charge against their partner in marriage. With the ruling, judge Shivute found that a section of the 1977 Criminal Procedure Act has not been rendered unconstitutional by an article of the Constitution that states no person can be compelled to give testimony against themselves or their spouses.

The section of the Criminal Procedure Act in question states that the wife or husband of someone charged with a criminal offence can be a witness, and can be compelled to testify against their spouse, if the spouse is charged with any offence committed against the person of the witness, or of a child of either of them. Such offences would include the crimes of assault, attempted murder, and rape.

In the case in which judge Shivute's judgement was handed down, the state appealed against the acquittal of a man who had been charged with five counts of rape and charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and kidnapping.

The accused man's wife was the complainant in the case.

She testified during his trial in the Grootfontein Regional Court, and related to the court that in late March 2012, in the Otjituuo area east of Grootfontein, he stabbed her with a knife, then kept her locked up in his house for five days, and in that time repeatedly raped her. However, she also told the court that she wanted to withdraw the charges against the accused - who by then had become her husband - since she had forgiven him following the incident.

The complainant and the accused man were in an intimate relationship at the time that he allegedly committed the crimes against her, and went on to marry each other subsequently.

An argument that the complainant could not, as the wife of the accused man, be compelled to testify against him, was raised by defence lawyer Jan Wessels after the state appealed against his acquittal.

In her judgement on the appeal, judge Shivute remarked that the core values of Namibia's Constitution were to promote, amongst others, fundamental human rights and the rule of law. She also noted that the Constitution had to be interpreted in a way that best promoted basic human rights, and not in a manner that diminished rights.

The article of the Constitution stating that nobody could be compelled to give testimony against their spouse should not be understood to take away the right to bodily integrity of a spouse who had been a victim of abuse by their partner, judge Shivute said.

She further stated that in her opinion, the Criminal Procedure Act's section stipulating that a spouse would in some instances be a compellable witness promoted the core values of the Constitution and prevented situations like in the case at hand, where it was argued that an alleged victim of domestic abuse could not be required to testify against an offending spouse because the two people got married.

Judge Shivute also reasoned that if an alleged victim of domestic abuse could not be compelled to testify against the perpetrator of the abuse, it would deprive the victim of the protection they were entitled to, and would condemn them to perpetual abuse without the intervention of the law as long as they remained married to the abusive spouse and were unwilling or reluctant to testify.

In the case in question, the complainant was not forced to give false testimony against the accused, but was only required to give a truthful account of events, the judge remarked.

With judge Nate Ndauendapo agreeing with judge Shivute's decision, the court set aside the discharge of the accused and referred the case back to the trial court, where his trial should continue.

Deputy prosecutor general Innocentia Nyoni represented the state in the appeal.