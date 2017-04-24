Namibia: SME Equipment Beneficiaries Urged to Grow

Likuwa was speaking at the handover ceremony of N$250 000 worth of business materials and equipment to over 21 SMEs in his constituency.

The ceremony took place at the constituency offices in Windhoek's Katutura suburb on Friday.

The Khomas Regional Council, in its efforts to fight unemployment, allocates funds yearly for income-generating activities aimed at assisting SMEs.

Likuwa said the project is designed to help small business owners who might not be able to get loans from commercial banks and other financial institutions.

This is to encourage SME owners to work harder to be self-reliant and create jobs for others, he stated.

"As you are empowered, do the same in the community by employing others so that you improve their livelihood, thereby decreasing the poverty levels in our constituency," Likuwa told the beneficiaries.

He further appealed to the beneficiaries to properly manage their projects so that they can continue to make their businesses successful.

"Since the inception of this programme eight years ago, the constituency has identified and assisted over 150 beneficiaries," he noted.

Likuwa said while the constituency faced a high unemployment rate, his office and SME owners are making a difference as more and more dedicated entrepreneurs receive support to do something in the community.

The beneficiaries include SME owners from trades such as panelbeating, shoe-making, carpentry, bakery, catering, hair salons, tailoring, construction, welding, auto-mechanics, printing and beading.

Willemina Links, owner of small business Klein Begin, told The Namibian about her joy after receiving her equipment.

"I am very happy, and I am looking forward to using this equipment to improve my business," she beamed.