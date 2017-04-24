Namibia: Fitch Upgrades Namibia

FINANCE minister Calle Schlettwein says Namibia's latest upgrade by credit ratings agency Fitch on Friday distinguishes the country from South Africa.

Fitch Ratings on Friday upgraded Namibia's national rating on the South African scale to 'AAA (zaf)' from 'AA+(zaf)'. The outlook is negative. Fitch has also upgraded Namibia's senior unsecured bonds rated on the national scale to 'AAA (zaf)' from 'AA+(zaf)'.

"The upgrade distinguishes Namibia from South Africa, and it shields Namibia from collateral damage as a result of the South African downgrade," Schlettwein briefly told The Namibian yesterday.

The upgrade is in respect of the South African market only, he said.

After South Africa's credit rating was downgraded to junk status by the S&P ratings agency earlier this month, there were and still are fears that the chance of Namibia remaining investment grade-rated was extremely thin as that introduced a number of challenges for the country.

On Saturday, Schlettwein took to Twitter to welcome the latest development, saying "it is an indication that our fiscal stance and consolidation is paying off."

Fiscal consolidation refers to the policies undertaken by governments to reduce deficits and the accumulation of debt stock.

Asked by one Twitter user if Namibia is considering delinking its currency from the rand, Schlettwein said: "Delinking of the Namibia dollar from the South African rand now would increase the risk, instead of mitigating it. The peg is still a favourable arrangement, and should remain," he stated.

Commenting on the latest upgrade, presidential economic adviser John Steytler called it "a good development for Namibia."

"It shows that the fiscal consolidation plan government adopted during the mid-term review of the budget is credible and is working," he told The Namibian yesterday.

Last September, Fitch, an international ratings agency, revised Namibia's economic outlook from stable to negative, and based its decisions mainly on the budget deficit - said to be the worst-ever for Namibia - which stood at 8,3% of gross domestic product in 2015/16.

The outlook was also revised downwards because government debt increased sharply to 38,2% of the gross domestic product at the end of 2015 from 23,2% at the end of 2014.

Fitch recommended narrowing the budget deficit, consistent with a stabilisation of government debt/gross domestic ratio; a marked improvement in the current account balance; and an increase in foreign exchange reserves.

Foreign reserve levels fell to N$21 billion in June from N$24,6 billion in April.

At that time, Fitch also affirmed Namibia's long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-', stating that Namibia had seen relatively strong growth, considering the prevailing drought; a weak performance in key trading partners (notably South Africa and Angola), and higher interest rates.

A few days after the downward revision in September 2016, Schlettwein told journalists that government will act on the Fitch ratings agency's recommendations to avoid a downgrade.

He said the Fitch assessment and ratings opinion were based on objective information provided by the government and other stakeholders like NGOs, and according to him, the ratings reflected the broader macro-fiscal policy actions needed to manage the identified risks.

"We need to live within our means by managing and doing more with the resources we have," he stressed.

He added that government, through the National Planning Commission (NPC), will cancel some of the non-priority projects, which are hampering the country's economic growth.

"If we look at some projects and we see they are nice to have but are not impacting on economic growth, then we have to bite the bullet and let go of them," the finance minister noted at the time.

During his mid-term budget review in October last year, Schlettwein announced a N$5,5 billion budget cut.