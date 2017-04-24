Namibia: Impact of Budget Cuts On Ministries

FISCAL constraints, budget cuts and reduced capital expenditure are already greatly affecting the operations and service delivery of most ministries.

The apparent shortage of state funds has impacted public sector capacity building and training, universal education, the patrolling of Namibia's offshore boundaries and waterway borders, resulted in unpaid invoices, limited the travel of members of parliament, and is generally expected to negatively affect initiatives aimed at improving the socio-economic well-being of the majority of Namibians.

Following are some notes on how the below listed ministries and entities will be affected (current budget allocations in brackets):

1. Ministry of Works and Transport (Alpheus !Naruseb) (N$3,7 billion)

- About N$703 million in unpaid invoices from 2016/17 for road and railway projects, the bulk of which will be settled in 2017/18.

- Almost N$121 million in unpaid invoices have not been budgeted for and will not be paid in 2017/18, and it remains unclear how these debts would be settled.

2. Electoral Commission of Namibia (Peter Katjavivi) (N$66 million)

- The operations of the ECN will be greatly challenged during the 2017/18 financial year due to the drastic reduction of its budget.

3. Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources (Bernhard Esau) (N$296 million)

- Shortage of funds to monitor fish stocks, and also protect Namibia's territorial waters against illegal fishing.

- Limited funds for fuel for fisheries inspectors, both onshore and offshore.

- Exclusive Economic Zone unprotected due to a lack of funds.

- Restricted in the development and implementation of several fisheries management plans for different fish species, such as hake.

- Budget cuts would also affect aquaculture projects in the Omaheke and //Karas regions.

4. Ministry of Defence (Penda ya Ndakolo) (N$5,6 billion)

- Ministry will be operating in a resource-constrained environment.

- According to the minister, resources available for allocation to the different national needs and sectors could be overstretched.

5. Ministry of Justice (Albert Kawana) (N$423 million)

- Community courts faced with challenges due to budget cuts.

- Costs to be reduced by increasingly using state lawyers instead of using private lawyers

- However, staff is limited, and they will still rely on private legal practitioners.

6. National Assembly (Peter Katjavivi) ( N$134 million)

- Budget cuts to greatly affect Committee Services Division and almost ground operations to a halt.

- Parliament is not like any other goverment institution, and most budgetary terms do not apply to parliament.

- Committee Services Division allocated N$57 million in 2017/18.

- Travel for members of parliament limited.

- "As earlier mentioned, last year's budget for committee services was heavily undermined, and this time around we should ensure that this is not repeated."

7. Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (Tjekero Tweya) (N$433,6 million)

- There was a delay in the roll-out of Digital Terrestrial Television decoders in some regions due to a lack of funds to procure more decoders.

8. Minister of Education (Katrina Hanse-Himarwa) (N$11,9 billion)

- Budget cuts will negatively impact the implementation of the ICT programme at schools, the roll-out of computers, and the maintenance of ageing equipment, as well as ICT skills training for educators and staff.

- Reduction in the provision of physical infrastructure, renovation of existing facilities to address space shortages, while understaffing will continue.

- Roll-out of the revised curriculum for Grade 8 and Grade 9 will be affected, especially in the areas of textbook provision and continuous professional development.

- Universal primary and secondary education subsidies per pupil have been reduced.

- Early closure of schools and hostels to save money - N$9 million already saved on hostel catering - with schools closing on 21 April instead of 26 April.

9. Anti-Corruption Commission (N$59 million)

- Allocation of N$48 million for 2016/17 was inadequate, and affected commission's service delivery.

- ACC is expected to investigate complex cases, which require the latest technological tools and training for investigators.

- Latest investigative techniques and software for a case management system, a critical and costly affair.

- Productivity and service delivery to public hampered.