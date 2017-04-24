Namibia: Govt Sets Early Retirement Target

THE government has targeted the end of October 2017 as a deadline to finalise discussions with the Government Institutions Pension Fund on whether the plan to offer voluntary early retirement packages to civil servants is possible.

This is part of a nine-points plan which aims to contain the costs of paying government workers. The plan, obtained by The Namibian from Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila's office last week, includes amongst others, early retirement payouts to civil servants; fixing the fraud-hit national medical aid scheme; reducing the use of private consultants; stopping the free-for-all salary increases which did not consider performance; and to renegotiate agreements with unions. The cost of government workers has been a headache for the government since independence, especially now that it is facing financial troubles. The government paid N$7,8 billion in 2009 towards salaries for its workforce, but the costs ballooned to N$21 billion in 2014.

There are around 119 000 civil servants, whose salaries and benefits cost the state around N$28 billion - out of the N$62,5 billion from the national budget this year.

One of the solutions to contain the cost of the public service is to offer voluntary retirement packages. "The aim is to provide an opportunity for staff members who wish to retire before the age of 60 to do so. Each case will be treated differently, based on the human resources plan of offices, ministries and agencies," the plan said.

According to the report, it is proper to clarify the need for an incentive for early retirement and negotiating with the GIPF. This will be done to determine the practicality of an incentive and changes required to the rules of the national pension fund. The plan did not indicate the number of civil servants who might take up the early retirement option, but said the target will have to be completed by the end of October this year.

The government also plans to look at the state-funded Public Service Employees Medical Aid Scheme (PSEMAS).

"The aim is to provide affordable benefits within the PSEMAS framework. A review is needed to gauge fairness and acceptability by members," the report added.

The fund has over the years been used as a cash cow by some dishonest medical professionals. An article by Insight Magazine titled 'a licence to steal' reported in 2011 that "about N$200 million of the government's medical aid fund is lost to fraud and abuse committed by an assortment of characters, such as opportunistic low-life crooks, the scheme's members, health practitioners, hospitals and pharmaceutical companies".

Namibian Sun reported last month that a damning report ignored by the government since 2010 found that some doctors claimed for procedures they did not perform. "One doctor received a payout of N$3 million for medication prescribed, although records indicate that he only had the value of N$140 000 in stock," the newspaper cited the report as saying.

The latest wage bill action plan stated that there is a need to analyse the shortcomings in the structure and management of PSEMAS by the end of this year.

"Evaluate and propose possible improvements or alternative modes of providing medical aid (such as the) National Health Service," the action plan said.

Another target is to reduce waste and strengthen regulations on travel allowances known as S&T (subsistence and travel), and overtime payments by 2% per year of the total wage bill.

Part of the plan is to identify loopholes in S&T and overtime payments, and find solutions to the shortcomings. The target is to complete these reforms by the end of next month, the report said.

Government workers currently get uniform salary increments, without considering the performance of the civil servants, but the plan said this will have to come to an end.

"The intention is to link it to staff performance through the performance management system," the plan said, adding that this will have to be finalised by the end of this month, and that unions' agreements will have to be obtained.

Another target is to reduce the use of private consultants for government work. "The aim is to reduce the public service reliance on consultants, and temporary and occasional employment," the report added.

The state also plans to renegotiate agreements with unions such as the Namibian National Teachers Union (Nantu) and the Namibia Public Workers Union (Napwu).

"Future negotiations on the improvement of salaries and benefits to be linked to inflation," the wage plan said. The deadline for this is the end of next month.

According to government, there is a need to have an organisational structure that has a competent and efficient workforce.

"The current number of posts and those funded remain high, compared to filled posts, due to limited available skills in the labour market," the report said. The deadline for improving these concerns is 2019. Kuugongelwa-Amadhila told The Namibian this year that the government will not fire state workers, but will instead implement the wage bill action plan to contain costs.