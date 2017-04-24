24 April 2017

South Africa: Attempted Murder Suspect Nabbed At a Hostel in Umlazi

Yesterday, Nyoni detectives and Phoenix Tactical Response Team conducted an intelligence driven operation at T section, Umlazi hostel searching for an attempted murder suspect. Police found the suspect (41) in a room at the hostel and he was in possession of a 9mm pistol, three magazine and 43 live rounds of ammunition. He was immediately arrested and the properties were seized. The firearm had its serial number filed off. Suspect was charged for attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm as well as ammunition. He is appearing today, 24 April 2017 at the Umlazi Magistrates' Court.

On 8 February 2017 at about 18:30, a 34-year-old hostel resident was in a minibus taxi to his place of residence when the suspect allegedly shot at him twice on the stomach. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition. He was discharged from hospital a month later and he had since fled the hostel, fearing for his life. The motive of the attack is still unknown. A case of attempted murder was opened at Umlazi police station for investigation.

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended police on the arrest and the recovery of the firearm. "The confiscated firearm will be sent for ballistic testing to determine whether it was used in the shooting and any other crime in the hostel. The suspect will be profiled to ascertain if he can be linked to other hostel shootings," he said.

