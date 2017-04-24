Rumphi — A non-profit making Rumphi Child Protection Organisation (RUCHIPO) has mobilised resources to send a 16 year old Ester Phiri to her home district-Phalombe after working as a house girl for 12 months.

According to RUCHIPO Head of Programmes, Joyce Chimwala, the organisation has been keeping Phiri for two months.

Her parents died while working as tobacco tenants in Bolero in the district.

The standard six drop-out has been working as a house girl in different households in Bolero and Chikwawa areas in the district to make ends meet.

However, her last work place owes her four months' pay amounting to K24, 000.

Phiri decided to come to Rumphi Boma to search for greener pasture. That is where well-wishers brought her to the organisation.

"The girl was living with her parents as tenants in Bolero and when the parents died, she had nowhere to go. She then started working in people's homes for her survival in Bolero and Chikwawa areas," Chimwala explained.

She cited lack of responsibility among parents as one of the factors that expose many other children to dangerous environment and to be vulnerable to violence due to lack of support.

According to Chimwala, RUCHIPO has managed to raise funds with assistance from Rumphi District Social Welfare Office together with other partners for the girl to travel to her home district-Phalombe.

The teen age girl has so far commended the assistance rendered to her by RUCHIPO who have been taking care for her and facilitating efforts to send her to her home district.

"I am happy now that I will be together with my relatives after staying in Rumphi for more than a year. I should be very grateful to this organisation for the support they have been giving me all this time.

"Let me say that RUCHIPO should continue assisting my fellow children who have found themselves in such situations in the near future," Phiri said.

Meanwhile, RUCHIPO has appealed to parents and guardians to take their responsibility of taking care for their children so that they are not vulnerable to abuse.

Rumphi Police Station Officer, Senior Superintendent Charles Mpezeni, has commended RUCHIPO for making efforts to repatriate the girl to her home.

"We are very happy that you have taken measures to support this young girl. Without your support, she would have been exposed to immoral behaviours. We are now assured that she is in safe hands," he said.