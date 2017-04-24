South Africa: Broadcasting Bungle a Disservice and Insult to South Africa's Athletes

analysis

Over the weekend, some of South Africa's top athletes were slogging it out at the national championships in Potchefstroom. What should be Athletics South Africa's premier showcase has been relegated to a hashtag they didn't even come up with themselves. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

Those in the know say that South African athletics is in its heyday. Looking at the field for the national athletics championships from this past weekend, they might be right. Five Olympic medallists, including a world record-holder, is pretty impressive.

Luvo Manyonga jumped 8.65m in a single leap, breaking the previously held South African and African record by 3cm and edging closer to his goal of becoming the first man to jump over nine metres.

Caster Semenya did the 400m/800m double, winning the latter - her preferred event - in 2:01:03, more than two seconds ahead of runner-up Gena Lofstrand (2:03:32). Akani Simbine ran under 10 seconds in the 100m (9.95), Wayde van Niekerk clocked under 20 seconds in the 200m, the best time of the year at 19.50.

But unless you live on the internet - and have access to enough data - you're unlikely to have seen much of it. In fact, if you went...