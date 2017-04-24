Namibia: Man Electrocuted in Hospital

AN OSHAKATI man died after he was allegedly electrocuted in his room at the Eenhana State Hospital, where he was admitted last week, police said.

He was identified as 29-year-old Moses Listo Nghiimbihafo, police spokesperson inspector Pendukeni Haikali said.

In an unrelated incident, Junias Shatumbu (41) succumbed at the Oshakati State Hospital to injuries sustained after he was beaten by a suspect, who was arrested and will be charged with murder.

At Serinduin location in the Trans-Kalahari area, one-year-old Johannes Kheibeb died after he allegedly drank diesel last week Wednesday.