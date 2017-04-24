23 April 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: The Presidency On Reports of Renovations for the President's Residence

The Presidency has noted with concern a report in the Sunday Times newspaper about alleged plans by the Department of Public Works to renovate certain aspects of the President's Nkandla residence.

The Presidency wishes to confirm and emphasise that there are no renovations of the private houses at the President's residence at Nkandla currently and no government department has indicated any proposal for renovations.

We also wish to underscore that no government department, including the Department of Public Works, will be permitted to renovate any of the President's private houses in Nkandla.

Issued by: The Presidency

South Africa

