OVER N$9 million worth of food and N$2,1 million in cash was donated to government's food bank during 2016.

This was revealed by poverty eradication minister Zephania Kameeta while motivating his ministry's N$3,3 billion budget in parliament on Wednesday.

He said the food bank has inspired individuals and companies to participate in the war against poverty.

"The ministry has to date received food items valued at N$9,5 million," he said, adding that the food bank was one of the range of initiatives geared towards addressing hunger and eradicating poverty.

According to Kameeta, whose ministry's budget has increased by 59% in the current financial year, most of the donated food was distributed amongst charitable and community organisations.

"Hunger is the lowest level of poverty, and the ministry will continuously implement programmes in close collaboration with relevant stakeholders to ensure that no Namibian will go hungry to bed," said the minister.

He added that youths have been recruited and organised into street committees to handle the distribution of food, in an emulation of the model used in Cuba.

Kameeta furthermore informed parliament that N$2,1 million in cash donations have been received by the ministry.

During his state of the nation address, President Hage Geingob mentioned that the food bank would be rolled out in other parts of the country, and beyond the seven constituencies in the Khomas region.

"About 19 000 households, or roughly 80 000 Namibians, receive monthly food parcels. The testimonies we received from some of these beneficiaries are simultaneously heartwrenching and heartwarming. In some instances, as many as 18 individuals in one household benefit from food parcels," said Geingob.

The fifth National Development Plan (NDP5), which will be launched soon, states that poverty and inequality persist, despite a significant reduction in poverty from 28% to 18% between 2010 and 2015, with the target being 10% by 2022.

According to NDP5, poverty and inequality are driven by a lack of access to basic services such as electricity, water, education and trading opportunities. In order to address poverty and inequality, the development plan calls for the conducting of research, distribution of social grants, provision of national documents, provision of basic services and strengthening poverty reducing programmes.

Moses //Garoëb constituency councillor Martin David told The Namibian yesterday that 5 000 families in his constituency have benefited from the food bank.

"It has changed a lot of people's lives. Even those who are on medication, like ARVs, can take their medicine on time because they have food. I am telling you, really, I am so happy about that programme. We do not want people to suffer because of hunger," said David.