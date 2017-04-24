LAWMAKERS continue demanding nice-to-have benefits such as a clinic at parliament, an ambulance, apartments near their workplace and top-class air flights.

The lawmakers made these demands during the debate on the National Assembly's budget.

Some lawmakers also expressed concern on why the state was pumping N$24 million into renovating the current parliament when a new N$2,4 billion structure will soon be constructed.

The proposed new N$2,4 billion parliament building, dubbed the Welwitschia, will have 400 offices, a chamber to accommodate 300 lawmakers, and a gym as part of a 'wellness centre'.

Speaker of the National Assembly Peter Katjavivi answered the concerns last week.

One of the concerns was made by youth minister Jerry Ekandjo, who asked about the need for accommodation for members of parliament at the proposed parliamentary village. He also asked about the need of setting up a clinic at the National Assembly to cater for lawmakers.

"On the question of the medical clinic, we have identified a suitable room, and the ministry of health will soon second a nurse, equipment and an ambulance to the National Assembly for the purpose," Katjavivi responded.

On apartments, the Speaker said countries like Botswana and South Africa have parliamentary villages which accommodate MPs who travel from outside the capital city.

"As for our case, this question or project (parliamentary village) was linked to the new parliament, but due to the difficult financial situation in the country, this project has not taken off," Katjavivi said. The N$2,4 billion parliament project has also been put on hold.

DTA MP Elma Dienda expressed concern that the budget preparations exclude members of parliament; spoke out on the budget cuts; the need to travel abroad with legal officials; and why business class air tickets were unceremoniously changed without consulting lawmakers.

Dienda told The Namibian yesterday that a parliamentary standing committee did not have the right to downgrade her flight from business to economy class. She said her appointment letter as MP states that she is entitled to business class air travel, which costs double that of the economy class. For instance, a one-way business class flight to Frankfurt in Germany with Air Namibia costs N$19 300, while an economy class ticket costs around N$7 000.

Organisations like the United Nations mostly pay for economy class when it invites officials like members of parliament, Dienda said.

In that case, the Namibian parliament pays the difference to upgrade from economy to business class. Using the Germany example, the National Assembly was obliged to add N$12 000 to the N$7 000 economy class for the luxury business class ticket.

Katjavivi said the standing rules and orders' parliamentary committee decided to stop upgrading to business class because of the financial crisis.

"However, our general view is that once the financial situation stabilises, then members of parliament will travel business class as entitled," the Speaker added.

Katjavivi said the foreign trips should be related to parliamentary work. "It is not appropriate for one to solicit an invitation, and expect parliament to foot the bill," he added.

Swapo backbencher Agnes Kafula asked why parliament was spending N$24 million on renovating the parliament building.

Katjavivi said part of the N$24 million is the N$6 million meant for, among others, renovating parliament, including a new carpet, doors, executive furniture, air conditioners, monitors and screens. The rest of the N$24 million will go towards cleaning the building, buying a standby generator in case of power outages, improving the CCTV cameras and upgrading the internet. Rally for Democracy and Progress' (RDP) member Mike Kavekotora questioned why the state is pumping N$24 million into renovating the building while the N$2,4 billion parliament might be built anyway.

"It is essential while we are still housed and operating in the current parliament building that we maintain it in a sanitary, liveable condition, fit for human use," Katjavivi responded.