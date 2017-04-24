20 April 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Team Zuma Vs the Banks - the GCIS Is the Newest Distribution Platform

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Over the course of the last few days, the fight has been taken squarely to South Africa's banks. What exactly that "fight" is, however, remains to be seen. Cosatu has marched on Absa's headquarters; the ANC Women's League has put out a statement slamming a Rand Merchant Bank report, and the Black Empowerment Foundation has laid charges against the banks involved in the forex manipulation scandal. Then there's the minor detail that the Black Empowerment Foundation announced its actions through the government's communication unit, which is supposed to be reserved for state business. By REBECCA DAVIS.

The stated mission of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) is "to proactively communicate with the public about government policies, plans, programmes and achievements".

The emphasis there is on "government". Why, then, did the GCIS send out a media statement on Thursday on behalf of the little-known Black Empowerment Foundation?

The statement announced: "Today, the Black Empowerment Foundation (BEF) will formally file criminal charges against the Executive and management of CitiBank as well as the other 17 banks for their involvement in the corrupt and collusive actions in the Forex Manipulation scandal currently being investigated by the Competition Commission."

It continued: "The BEF...

South Africa

Police Minister Issues Warning to Former Police Unit Chief

A warrant of arrest will be issued against former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza if he does not return a state vehicle… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.