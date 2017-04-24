South Africa: Team Zuma Vs the Banks - the GCIS Is the Newest Distribution Platform

analysis

Over the course of the last few days, the fight has been taken squarely to South Africa's banks. What exactly that "fight" is, however, remains to be seen. Cosatu has marched on Absa's headquarters; the ANC Women's League has put out a statement slamming a Rand Merchant Bank report, and the Black Empowerment Foundation has laid charges against the banks involved in the forex manipulation scandal. Then there's the minor detail that the Black Empowerment Foundation announced its actions through the government's communication unit, which is supposed to be reserved for state business. By REBECCA DAVIS.

The stated mission of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) is "to proactively communicate with the public about government policies, plans, programmes and achievements".

The emphasis there is on "government". Why, then, did the GCIS send out a media statement on Thursday on behalf of the little-known Black Empowerment Foundation?

The statement announced: "Today, the Black Empowerment Foundation (BEF) will formally file criminal charges against the Executive and management of CitiBank as well as the other 17 banks for their involvement in the corrupt and collusive actions in the Forex Manipulation scandal currently being investigated by the Competition Commission."

It continued: "The BEF...