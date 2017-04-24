Namibia: Lack of Funds Hamper Erongo's Development Projects

Eveline De Klerk — Some development projects in the Erongo Region may not be completed this year due to a lack of funds.

One of the affected projects is the Erongo Regional Government Park in Swakopmund, the multi-million dollar project that was to be constructed on an eight-hectare piece of land between the Swakopmund Municipality and the firestation to accommodate all government ministries currently renting office space all over Swakopmund.

The building was expected to cut the costs incurred in the renting of offices. According to the Erongo Chief Regional Officer Natalia Goagoses, the government park is one of the biggest projects that was prioritised due to its importance, but is now on hold due to financial constraints.

"We're not saying the region cannot survive, but the economic situation experienced in the country makes it impossible to continue with our major projects," Goagoses explained to New Era.

She said the aim of the project was to bring all ministries and decentralised services under one roof to provide more efficient and effective services.

"Currently they are scattered all over town and this affects our service delivery. The duties and operations of all ministries and line institutions will be synchronised once all of them are under one roof," she said.

She also said almost all ministries have already indicated participation in the project and will contribute funds towards the project. She added the feasibility study was done and a number of recommendations made with regard to the project.

"We've already spent more than N$11 million on the project and were planning to start with the bulk servicing of the land during this financial year, but we might delay it as we may not have sufficient funds," she said.

She nevertheless said the budget cuts would not affect the services offered by ministries at the town, "but our aim really is to have all these entities under one roof as this will enhance all government services," she said.