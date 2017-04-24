South Africa: Minister Des Van Rooyen Urges Restraint Ahead of By-Election in Nquthu Local Municipality

press release

The Minister for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), honourable Des van Rooyen, is calling for an incident-free campaigning and by-elections in Nquthu Local Municipality, KwaZulu Natal Province.

The decision of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government to dissolve the Nquthu Local Municipality, following a lengthy consultation with all stakeholders, is finally bearing positive fruits as by-elections are about to be held. This by-elections will surely return Nquthu Local Municipality to normalcy and the communities will benefit from a newly constituted administration.

"We are encouraged by the progress made thus far to return Nquthu Local Municipality to normalcy. I believe that this process of electing a new administration in Nquthu is an important milestone that will contribute to moving not only the province, but the country forward", said Minister Des van Rooyen.

We are confident that the by-Elections scheduled for 24 May 2017 will definitely be free and fair. The Minister urged the various political parties to campaign in a responsible manner, encouraging peace and social cohesion.

It is therefore important for parties to understand their responsibility and the important role they should be playing in strengthening South Africa's democracy by encouraging a peaceful elections.

The Minister indicated that it is only through the commitment of all stakeholders and role-players working together in Nquthu that we can have an effective, efficient and well-functioning Local Municipality that is able to deliver as expected to communities.

Peaceful elections are a key ingredient of our maturing democracy and we encourage all communities' to ensure that their voices are heard. "We urge all registered voters in Nquthu Local Municipality to go out in their numbers to choose the leaders of their choice on 24 May 2017", concluded Minister van Rooyen.

Issued by: Department of Cooperative Governance