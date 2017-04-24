South Africa: Cyril, Gordhan Et Al, and Their Gordian Knot

analysis

As I interact with numerous people in and around Jozi, the two key demands from people with regards the current political landscape are that, one, Zuma must go and two, Cyril Ramaphosa needs to grow some balls. And I mean huge kahunas!

Thinking about the situation that Cyril and Co find themselves in made me consider the vote of no confidence matter. The opposition parties remain disingenuous in this pursuit and the ANC types it seems don't fully appreciate the catastrophe that comes with such a vote.

After all, Ramaphosa and co find themselves between a rock and a hard place - the classic damned if you do, damned if you don't.

Imagine a terrorist act unfolding somewhere in the country, hundreds dead, and parliament almost immediately tables a bill that would make it legal for all Muslim citizens and Muslim visitors in Mzansi to be registered into a registry so that government can keep track of all of them and their movements on a day-to-day basis.

Human rights violation, I hear some saying, an invasion of privacy others still shout. The bill gets passed by our legislators because they are panicked and fearful. The bill goes to the President...