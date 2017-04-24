24 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Police Hunt for Armed Gang of Five After Attempted Sowetu Cash Heist

Tagged:

Related Topics

Gauteng police are searching for five suspects who tried to rob a Fidelity guard, who was collecting money from a bottle store in the Dobsonville Shopping Centre, Soweto, on Saturday.

"It is alleged that four males and one female accosted a security guard as he was collecting money in a bottle store. The suspects fired shots and disarmed the security guard before fleeing the scene in a white Bantam bakkie and a VW Jetta," said SAPS's Captain Mavela Masondo.

Masondo said the incident happened inside the store while there were other people, but that nobody was injured.

"Cash was not taken and no one was injured," he said.

The police have opened a case of attempted murder and attempted cash in transit robbery for investigation.

Source: News24

South Africa

Police Minister Issues Warning to Former Police Unit Chief

A warrant of arrest will be issued against former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza if he does not return a state vehicle… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.