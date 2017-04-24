South Africa: Police Hunt for Armed Gang of Five After Attempted Sowetu Cash Heist

Gauteng police are searching for five suspects who tried to rob a Fidelity guard, who was collecting money from a bottle store in the Dobsonville Shopping Centre, Soweto, on Saturday.

"It is alleged that four males and one female accosted a security guard as he was collecting money in a bottle store. The suspects fired shots and disarmed the security guard before fleeing the scene in a white Bantam bakkie and a VW Jetta," said SAPS's Captain Mavela Masondo.

Masondo said the incident happened inside the store while there were other people, but that nobody was injured.

"Cash was not taken and no one was injured," he said.

The police have opened a case of attempted murder and attempted cash in transit robbery for investigation.

