24 April 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Sassa Grants - the Small Information Win Hiding in the Grant Crisis

analysis By Gabriella Razzano

We will feel the impact of the grant crisis caused by the Department of Social Development for some time. The Constitutional Court victory for Black Sash, which sought to ensure some fairness in the suspension of the declaration of invalidity of the contract between the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), was an important moment for civil society organisations fighting social injustice and a moment of considered stretching by the Constitutional Court. But there is also an additional victory for information rights worth commenting on.

The big victory was that grants were distributed to the people who need them, and judicial reasoning controlled the terms of the contract left in place to an admittedly questionable service provider. There was, however, an additional victory for information rights worth commenting on. Among the long list of parties applying, responding and intervening in the case was a seventh respondent many South Africans may not be aware of: the country's new Information Regulator. The Information Regulator members only took office on 1 December 2016; the office was created under the Protection of Personal Information to have oversight of both that act, and the Promotion of Access to Information (PAIA)....

