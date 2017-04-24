24 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Limpopo Man Found Murdered, Mutilated

A Limpopo man has been found murdered and his face mutilated on Monday, police said.

A passer-by found the 23-year-old on a soccer field in Muledane village, near Thohoyandou, in the early hours on the day, Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

His nose, lips, and both ears had been cut off. He appeared to have been stabbed to death somewhere else, before his body was taken to where it was found.

The motive had not yet been determined, but the possibility that it was a muthi-related killing could not be ruled out.

No arrests have been made.

Ngoepe said local residents had started blocking access to roads in the area. Public order police were keeping an eye on the situation.

He asked residents to give police space to investigate the murder.

Source: News24

South Africa

