21 April 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Philip Kgosana - the Meaning of His Courage Today

A slip of a young UCT student, with nothing but his bare hands - yet a trudging crowd of 30,000 behind him - taking on the armed might of apartheid. That was the awe-inspiring sight I had of Philip Kgosana making history nearly two generations ago. It speaks to us today in newly troubled, even perilous times. We must remember him, and the senior policeman he parleyed with, for decades. Their example is eloquent. By TONY HEARD.

The pivotal moment in history came on 30 March 1960, nine days after police shootings at Sharpeville and Langa had brought the wrath of the world down on Dr HF Verwoerd's government.

Kgosana, unexpectedly (even for himself) and barely in his 20s, led a march by black people from Langa and other segregated areas on Cape Town to protest against pass laws and other cruelly enforced inhumanities.

The events of that day are well documented, and will now be relived as Philip passes from our scene, having died at the age of 80 on Wednesday in Pretoria.

Maybe now lessons will be learned, reminiscent of others gleaned from the passing of other SA icons recently.

Under a blazing sun, in the harshest of...

