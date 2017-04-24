press release

President Jacob Zuma has extended his heartfelt condolences on the passing of one of South Africa's most prolific Boxing trainer and Promoter, Mr Nick Durandt, who passed on yesterday in a motorbike accident near Clarens in the Free State province.

Mr Durandt has, during his career, produced 95 champions, including 38 world champions and 27 international champions through the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO, WBF and IBO organizations.

Champions under his belt include amongst others Thulani "Sugarboy" Malinga, three-time South African and three-time world champion Phillip Ndou as well as Cassius Baloyi.

"South Africa has lost one of its best trainers in the history of boxing, who was not only a trainer, promoter, manager but also a father figure to his stellar trainees. Mr Durandt was renowned for taking young boys out of the streets and making champions out of them. He also represented and positioned our country's boxing talent among the best in the world. We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the Durandt family and the entire boxing fraternity. May his soul rest in eternal peace," said President Zuma

Issued by: The Presidency