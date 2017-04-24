Sudan: Tear Gas Used in West Darfur Robberies

El Geneina — Thieves have begun to use tear gas to rob people at wedding parties in the West Darfur capital.

"The phenomenon began six months ago in El Geneina as a form of organised crime," journalist Alaeldin Babaker told Radio Dabanga on Sunday.

"A gang began to use asphyxiant to rob women guests at wedding parties of their jewellery, phones and purses. They throw the tear gas at the place where the women guests are gathering, and make use of the consternation to steal their valuables from the victims they identified before,"he explained.

"Usually, they throw the tear gas at the end of the wedding party. Most of the times, no one is seriously injured, but earlier this month, singer Nureldin Bargo suffered a burn in his hand at a wedding party where he performed."

Babaker added that many people in the capital wonder about the way the thieves obtain the tear gas. "They have urged the authorities to start an investigation into this weird practice as soon as possible."