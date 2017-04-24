24 April 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Cholera Death, 40 New Cases in Sudan's White Nile State

Tagged:

Related Topics

Um Jar — A woman died of cholera in Um Jar locality in White Nile state on Sunday.

Medical sources told Radio Dabanga that a woman cholera patient died at the Kateer Balla Health Centre on Sunday.

The health centres of Andalus, Kateer Balla, Arafa, and Um Jar town received 40 new cases in total on Saturday. The Um Jar Hospital admitted 13 new cases on Friday.

In the 20 villages in the area of Um Jar, located between Ad Duwaym and Rabak, at least 200 people are afflicted as well. According to the sources, Unicef has sent medical equipment, vaccines and medicines to the Um Jar Hospital, together with a team to conduct a field survey.

'Watery diarrhoea'

On Friday, a coordinator at the Um Jar Health Centre told Radio Dabanga that about 900 people in Um Jar locality are stricken by 'watery diarrhoea'.

Since September last year, people in eastern, central, and northern Sudan report cases of 'watery diarrhoea'. Medics have confirmed that the disease concerns cholera.

The Sudanese authorities however, have instructed all medics and health workers to mention watery diarrhoea only. Earlier this month, a journalist was detained in El Gedaref in eastern Sudan for reporting about cholera.

"It seems a stigma for the government," a UK-based Sudanese epidemiology specialist told this station in January. He feared that the silence by the authorities will turn into a long-lasting outbreak of cholera cases.

Sudan

Sudan's Agricultural Bank Signs Agreements With Us Companies

The Sudanese Agricultural Bank has signed four agreements with major American companies in the fields of axial… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.