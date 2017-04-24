24 April 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Fuel Crisis Continues in Various Parts of Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kadugli / Atbara — The severe shortage of fuel that hit Kadugli, the capital of South Kordofan, in the beginning of this year is still ongoing. People in northern Sudan's Atbara reported "an acute fuel crisis" as well.

On Sunday, a resident of Kadugli reported "long lines in front of petrol stations for long hours in order to obtain just one gallon of fuel".

He said that they are also still suffering from daily power cuts.

People in Atbara in River Nile state told Radio Dabanga that the "acute fuel crisis" has led to the closure of all petrol stations in the city.

The fuel crisis paralysed the movement in Port Sudan, the capital of Red Sea state, and delayed the harvest in el Gezira and el Managil schemes in March.

Reports about a lack of fuel in Khartoum appeared in the beginning of this month. The shortage extended to Wad Madani, Hasaheesa, and Ruffaa in El Gezira in mid-April, causing a public transport crisis in the towns, and to En Nahud in West Kordofan.

Sudan

Sudan's Agricultural Bank Signs Agreements With Us Companies

The Sudanese Agricultural Bank has signed four agreements with major American companies in the fields of axial… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.