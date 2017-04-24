24 April 2017

GroundUp (Cape Town)

South Africa: Durbanites March for Science

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Nomfundo Xolo/GroundUp
Science enthusiasts in Durban joined worldwide marches to raise awareness around science on Saturday.
By Nomfundo Xolo

Youth, women encouraged to join science industry

Nearly 200 scientists and science lovers took to the streets of Durban on Saturday.

This was one of a series of marches across the globe aimed at raising awareness of the importance of science. The group are also calling for better support for science by government.

During the march, which started at the City Hall to the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) in Gugu Dlamini Park, participants highlighted some of the ways science can be used to change people's lives.

Young people, especially women, were encouraged to pursue a careers in science.

Professor Quarraisha Abdool Karim, from the Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research (CAPRISA), said the field of science needed more women because of their crucial knowledge of communities. "Although we are in the 21st Century and make up more than half of the world's population, it's still difficult for women to contribute to innovation and discoveries. When you have women being equal partners in science, there will be a synergy and the value of work done will be substantial," she said.

Dr Hannah Motshedisi Sebitloane, Head of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, said that science has made a significant contribution in the morbidity and mortality rates of babies in South Africa. "We have come a long way with HIV prevention and treatment, and science has allowed today to have 1 out of 100 babies born with HIV as opposed to the days before advanced science and technology where it was 33 out of 100," she said.

Professor Jerry Coovadia said: "We're here to remind people how essential science is for disease and even social cohesion. It's an exciting time to be alive in terms of science and technology. Young people need to use this opportunity for a greater change."

South Africa

Police Minister Issues Warning to Former Police Unit Chief

A warrant of arrest will be issued against former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza if he does not return a state vehicle… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.