South Africa: Ex-ANCYL Leader's Girlfriend Nosipho Beaten Like a Slave, Court Hears

Convicted killer, former African National Congress Youth League regional leader Patrick Wisani, still insists he never killed his girlfriend with a sjambok, he told the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

"I just feel that I did not commit this crime. No mother should bury her children," Wisani said during arguments in aggravation and mitigation of sentencing.

On November 21, 2016, the court found him guilty of killing his girlfriend, Nosipho Mandleleni, in their Yeoville home in 2015.

Prosecutor Faghre Mohamed asked Wisani during cross-examination if he was remorseful.

"The court should apply its mind to my sentence, they need to be reasonably lenient toward me and have mercy," he said.

Mohamed asked him his views on domestic violence.

"The ANC taught me from a very young age that women must not be abused," he said.

No previous convictions

He claimed the sjambok used to kill Mandleleni did not belong to him. Mohamed asked him if the broomstick covered in blood which was found at the scene belonged to him.

"All the broomsticks are similar. That broomstick was broken, so I can't say that it had belonged to me," he replied.

The court heard that the 32-year-old grew up with his paternal grandparents in Barkley East, Eastern Cape. He has five sisters and two daughters, aged 11 and 4, with another woman.

After he matriculated, he completed a one-year financial advice certificate through Unisa. He worked for Absa in Johannesburg central from 2007 until 2012. He resigned to start a civil engineering and construction company with a friend in 2013.

In 2009, he and a group of friends launched a CPF forum in Yeoville. He was a chairperson and later became an executive member.

He had no previous convictions and outstanding cases.

He joined the ANC in 2006. His uncle was an MK veteran. Wisani became branch chairperson for the ANCYL in greater Johannesburg in 2008.

His lawyer Corne Kriel asked what he did after his arrest. He said he had registered to complete a Bachelor of Commerce financial accounting degree, which he would finish in June 2018.

Life imprisonment

Kriel asked him what kind of relationship he had with Nosipho.

"It was like any relationship. I think about her every day."

Mandleleni's mother Noxolo found it difficult to hold back her tears during her testimony. She told the court her daughter worked as a shelf packer at Shoprite. She was the family's breadwinner.

"It is very painful, something that I cannot forget. It is a wound that is in my heart that will never heal," she said when asked how her daughter's murder had affected her.

Nosipho had a 4-year-old child currently staying with the biological father in Durban.

Mohamed asked her what she thought would be an appropriate sentence.

"I want life imprisonment sentence," she replied.

During closing arguments, Kriel argued that Wisani had done a lot for his community and the ANC. He grew up as a humble person, his grandparents had looked after him well, and he had completed matric and was completing his studies.

Vicious attack

Judge Ismail Mohamed said Mandleleni was beaten like a slave master would beat his slaves.

"This was not two people arguing and someone punched with a fist."

Kriel agreed that it was a vicious attack, but without the intention to commit murder. He asked for a minimum sentence of 15 years, part of which should be suspended.

"He should not be thrown away as worthless and not be given any hope. He is still young and can be rehabilitated."

Prosecutor Mohamed argued for a minimum sentence of life imprisonment.

"The pictures of the deceased before the court show the brutality of this act. The deceased must have endured excruciating pain," he said.

Wisani was heartless for allowing her to bleed to death; he was arrogant and had intimidated witnesses.

Sentence will be handed down on May 11.

