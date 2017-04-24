South Africa: From the Inside - Crossing the Line Between Debate and Defamation

analysis

In politics, robust discussion comes with the territory. But there have been times over the past few weeks when I wondered where the point of forthright engagement ends, and defamation begins.

A column authored by Reclaim the City ("Zille's contempt and lies on Tafelberg a threat to democracy") crossed the line.

The article claims to be a reply to my previous column, in which I set out the Western Cape government's plans to build affordable housing on well-located land throughout the province, and the range of criteria we use to assess possible land usage.

In reply, Reclaim the City (RTC), using the most extreme language and fails to engage the substance of my analysis, while refuting arguments I never advanced, and attacking statements I never made.

The string of personal insults and unsubstantiated invective is designed to get readers to support the conclusion that the sale of the old Tafelberg school to a trust (for its continued use as an education institution) is "such a scandal" that I should "never be allowed to recover from it".

This baseless allegation is bolstered by complete fabrications, such as the claim that a press statement announcing the decision to proceed with the Tafelberg...