South Africa: Sharks Name 25-Man Squad to Face Jaguares

Sharks head coach Robert du Preez has named a 25-man touring squad that will depart for Argentina to face the Jaguares in Buenos Aires.

Andre Esterhuizen (suspension) and Kobus van Wyk (injury) will not form part of the squad while Garth April, Inny Radebe, Keegan Daniel and Pat Lambie were also not considered for selection.

The Sharks will be looking for an improved performance following their 9-all draw with the Rebels on Saturday, a performance Du Preez certainly was not happy with. "Our performance was substandard and absolutely unacceptable. We owe everyone associated with our team a more credible showing against the Jaguares. We will work hard this week on the areas that let us down, with discipline and execution being key," said Du Preez.The Sharks team to play the Jaguares will be announced on Thursday. Sharks squad Forwards: Chiliboy Ralepelle, Coenie Oosthuizen, Daniel Du Preez, Etienne Oosthuizen, Franco Marais, Jean-Luc du Preez, John-Hubert Meyer, Lourens Adriaanse, Philip van der Walt, Ruan Botha, Stephan Lewis, Tendai Mtawarira, Tera Mtembu, Thomas du Toit

Backs : Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Cobus Reinach, Jeremy Ward, Johan Deysel, Lukhanyo Am, Lwazi Mvovo, Michael Claassens, Odwa Ndungane, Rhyno Smith, Sbu Nkosi

Source: Sport24