24 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Armed Robbers Shoot Two At Festival Mall in Kempton Park

Two people were shot after a group of armed robbers stormed a jewellery store in Kempton Park on Monday afternoon, police said.

Captain Kay Makhubela said a group of five men entered the jewellery store at the Festival Mall around 14:00.

"They jumped over the counter and tried to rob jewellery. The owner of the shop then came out and opened fire at them. They fled the shop with some jewellery," Makhubela said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics had arrived on the scene and found a security guard lying in the parking lot of the mall.

He had been shot in the chest and was in a critical condition.

Makhubela said the men had shot the security guard on their way out.

Meiring said a second patient, a woman, was found in a jewellery store in the mall.

She had been shot in her leg.

Paramedics treated both patients and provided the security guard with advanced life support interventions. Both were transported to Arwyp Medical Centre for further treatment.

Source: News24

