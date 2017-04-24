South Africa: Minister Muthambi Takes Imbizo to Meloding

Pretoria — Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi will meet the community of Meloding in the Matjhabeng Local Municipality for an Imbizo.

The imbizo comes hot on the heels of the recently held National Imbizo Focus Week, which saw government officials interacting with communities across the country on issues of service delivery.

"The community outreach is part of Minister Muthambi's 'Batho Pele - putting people first' programme aimed at responding to service delivery challenges experienced by citizens in their communities, and a strategic vehicle that enables the department to interact with citizens in its quest to improve service provision in support of the priorities of government," the Ministry of Public Service and Administration said on Monday.

Minister Muthambi is expected to visit and interact with the frontline public servants at service delivery points to see what can be done to enable them to do their work better, faster and smarter, in line with the Batho Pele principles.

"Our focus will be to evaluate government frontline service points in and around Meloding township, and to listen to the day-to-day challenges faced by residents of the Free State to find ways to improve government services," said Minister Muthambi.

The Minister will use the platform to update the public on programmes that are being implemented to improve their lives through the Medium Term Strategic Framework (MTSF). MTSF is government's first five-year implementation plan of the National Development Plan (NDP) covering the period 2014 to 2019.