South Africa: 1000s of Day-Old Chicks Burnt Alive During Lichtenburg Protests

About 38 000 day-old chicks were killed when a truck was set alight during a service delivery protest in Lichtenburg on Friday.

Some of the chicks were thrown off the truck, and were then run over with another truck, Opti Chicks, the company that supplies them, said in a statement.

The NSPCA said its farm animal protection unit was deployed to the scene, but was recalled after being informed that no chicks survived.

"We emphasise that the suffering endured by these birds can hardly be imagined. It would have been agonising and prolonged. It was also totally unnecessary," the organisation said in a statement on Monday.

Because there was no footage of the protest in which the perpetrators could be identified, an investigation into the cruelty would be complicated.

