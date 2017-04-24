Liberia: Bomi County Lawmaker Conducts Wash Assessment

In an effort to addressing the many challenges in the water, sanitation and hygiene sector within Bomi County, Representative Samuel G. Karmo has conducted an assessment on April 17, 2017 in Johnson Farm Community.

A joint assessment conducted by Representative Karmo and officials of United Youth for Peace, Education, Transparency and Development in Liberia (UYPETDL) highlighted the WASH needs of over 1,000 resident of Johnson Farm community.

The Bomi County electoral district #1lawmaker told residents of the community that he was moved to construct WASH facilities in his district due to the lack of safe toilets and hand pumps in in the area. According to him, Wateraid, an international NGO introduced a modern and accessible design which he will use across the district as a means of promoting inclusion and equity in accessing WASH facilities.

According to the Bomi County lawmaker, he played a key role in the passage of the WASH Commission Bill in 2016. "As part of my many efforts to improving WASH in Liberia, I played key role in the passage of the WASH Commission Bill by the House of Representatives in July 2016 and presently I am working with some members of the Senate that are representing the county to ensure that the Senate concurs with Bill in the soonest possible time.

Speaking during the assessment, Bendu Korto, chairlady of community told the reporters that she is very happy to see her representative in their community. "I want to tell God thanks for the visit today in our town; the toilet business in our town is very bad, we are using the bush along with our children and old people to toilet. No safe place for us to toilet, our lives at risk when we are using the bush. Sometimes our women and girls are raped, we are even afraid of snakes and other bad things in the bush," she lamented.

"Our children can toilet around the town because there is no safe place to go; flies sit on the toilet and come back on our food, we take in those foods and get sick from running stomach, malaria and other diseases. We really need help from the lawmaker to build our toilet. We promise to take good care of the toilet, any time you see the toilet you will feel fine," Bendu told the lawmaker.

For his part, the national executive director of UYPETDL also lauded the lawmaker for taking a bold step in helping to improve the WASH situation in his district. He said the main reason for this advocacy is to ensure that government takes responsibilities of providing the basic needs of the people.

Since his organization's intervention in the area with the construction of the first toilet for people living with disabilities with support from WaterAid, county officials are now taking the lead in doing same in other parts of the county, a move the locals well embraced.

Johnson Farm community in Grand Cape Mount County is situated along the Ibrahim Banbagida Highway with a population of approximately 1,200 persons including children, women, elderly, disabled, youth and men. Since the establishment of the community, there is no public or private toilet in the town. Only one hand pump is placed in Johnson Farm as residents of the community including students, women and children often use the bush to ease themselves.