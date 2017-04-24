Liberia: Chambers Endorses Maryland Youth Calls

Maryland County electoral district number two Representative Bhofal Chambers says he will endorse the calls by Maryland Youth Association (MYA) to stage a peaceful demonstration against 'Gboyo' or ritualistic activities in the county.

Recently, the youth of Maryland County told this paper in the county that they are prepared to stage a peaceful demonstration in the county if the mysterious killings and disappearances of peaceful citizens by members of the 'gboyo' or ritualistic community in the county cannot stop.

But responding to the concerns from the youth of the county, Representative Chambers said once the action by the youth is peaceful, he will endorse it as such action is aimed at drawing government's attention.

The Pleebo-Sodokan lawmaker recounted that he has on several occasions alarmed over the issue of 'Gboyo' or ritualistic activities in the county, but the barbaric acts continue to accelerate in that southeastern county.

It can be recalled the Maryland Youth Association (MYA) threatened to stage what it calls a peaceful demonstration over the mysterious disappearances and deaths of peaceful citizens by some members of the 'gboyo' or ritualistic community.

Speaking to this paper in Harper, Maryland County, the president of MYA, Adam Gyude Moore said it is sad to always have this kind of things in the county, alleging that some unscrupulous citizens of the county continue to carry on gboyo or ritualistic killings with the belief that they can only succeed from human sacrifice.

"The act of ritualistic killing in Maryland County has been our problem. We sent an official communication again to the superintendent over the death of one Edward Williams who went to work while serving as one of the security officers at the Cavalla Rubber Corporation plantation. His parts were extracted, besides police and others investigating the matter they have been delaying, so we wrote a communication to the county authority and carbon copied our caucus and others," he said.

According to Moore, everyone who received their communication welcomed it, but said they are working with the police to conduct constant patrol to every part of the county at all times.

"We are disenchanted. If government cannot listen to us after some people who were caught by traditional people that were called for investigation, action will come out from the young people. We will stage a peaceful demonstration," he said.

At the same time, an official of Representative Bhofal Chambers' office has lamented as 'embarrassing situation', the constant mysterious killings of citizens by members of the gboyo group.

"There are lots of problems regarding people running behind people. This is happening as if we are animals running behind each other. At certain time of the night you cannot cross in Pleebo. Somebody will be flashing light on you and you will be scared," the official said.

According to him, what is more shocking is that in the past, this barbaric act was not in Pleebo. "We hope that we will work collectively to curtail the problem because it is not a good thing, we are not animals to be running behind each other," he added.