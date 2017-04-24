Liberia: Jeremiah Sulunteh Emerges As ANC Vice Standard Bearer

The standard bearer of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) Alexander Cummings has named Liberia's former Ambassador to the Americas, Jeremiah Sulunteh as his running mate.

Jeremiah Sulunteh who had been a formidable member of the ruling Unity Party for over a decade recently crossed over the ANC where he was welcomed by Cummings.

Prior to him leaving the UP, it was rumored that Solunteh was eyeing the vice standard bearer space on the UP ticket.

At the climax of the ANC national convention in Kakata, Margibi County, Mr. Cummings described the new comer as his "first choice" and "my partner in progress".

Cummings lauded Sulunteh's personal character and political credentials, describing him as "character worthy of public trust and confidence".

He further asserted that Sulunteh is a political assert capable of delivering the tasks ahead, particularly in the vote rich Bong County.

Meanwhile, Sulunteh said he was glad at his selection and promised to do all in his powers to ensure ANC becomes the next ruling party.

Mr. Sulunteh's selection by Cummings adds to two the number of vice running mates from Bong following Senator Jewel Howard Taylor's vice running mate pick to Amb. George Weah.

Who Is Jeremiah Sulunteh?

Ambassador Jeremiah C. Sulunteh is a prominent Liberian politician, administrator and professor. His career in the areas of administration, teaching, and politics spans more than 30 years.

Due to his hard work, dedication to duty and patriotism to his country, Ambassador Sulunteh has risen through the ranks, from a humble beginning as Senior Commercial Aide at the Bong County Agriculture Development Project in Bong County, Liberia in 1981.

Since then, other positions he has occupied include the following: Project Coordinator, Friends of Liberia, from 1995 to 1997; Accounts Service Representative, Royal Bank of Canada, from 1998 to 2000; Financial Aid Advisor, York University, Canada, from 2000, to 2002; and Associate Vice President for Planning and Development, Cuttington University, Liberia from 2002 to 2005.

Following her inauguration as Liberia and Africa's first democratically elected President 2006; Pres. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was pleased to appoint Mr. Sulunteh as Minister of Transport from 2006 to 2008.

He also served as Minister of Post and Telecommunications from 2008 to 2010 and as Minister of Labor from 2010 to 2012.

Due to his wealth of experience and proven service, President Sirleaf was once again pleased to appoint Mr. Sulunteh as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Liberia to the United States of America in 2012.

Ambassador Sulunteh was also an Economics Professor at two of Liberia's highest institutions of learning, the University of Liberia and the Cuttington University.

Ambassador Sulunteh holds a Master's degree in Economics from York University in Toronto, Canada; a Master of Public Administration, from the American University in Cairo, Egypt, and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Cuttington University College in Liberia.