Cameroon: Another Step Towards Dialogue

But checks of abuses remain the order of the day.

The Head of State, President Paul Biya, last 20 April, 2017, demonstrated once more his openness to dialogue and keep social cohesion among the sons and daughters of the country. His instruction to reinstate internet in Anglophone Cameroon quickly drew praise from the community west of the Mungo. As surfers took once more to their phones, computers and other gadgets connecting to the internet, there was a general sigh of relief for the people that have been without the facility for 93 days, since 17 January 2017. In Buea, for instance, the occupants of the student residential area of Molyko jumped for joy as shouts of relief were heard from many homes. Cyber cafes flung their doors open again and the various offices, hitherto deprived of the facility, could renew with it. Internet On the instructions of President Paul Biya, the Minister of Communication, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, made another resounding outing on 20 April, 2017, stating the reasons for the internet cut and clarifying why it has been reinstated. From the Minister's communiqué, it became clear that the conditions for cutting the internet have strongly improved to warrant its restoration.

This explains why the Minister in charge of Posts and Telecommunications was asked to instruct operators of telephone networks to re-establish internet connection in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon. This was immediately done. However, by that communiqué the Government reiterates that it is within its powers to organize apt measures when necessary to avoid the misuse of the internet tool again.

The communiqué calls on the population concerned to "check extremists, secessionists and enemies of the Republic who might be tempted to misuse the internet tool" Why The Suspension It is within the realm of every government to congregate peace and cohesion inside its territory. As such, the government judged by 17 January this year that the peace and concord of the nation was threatened by individuals who called for secession, ghost towns, ghost schools, and street demonstrations. Without rigmarole about the causes of these acts, the government decided to forestall the consequences before seating back to look for lasting solutions.

The government has thus appreciated a recess concerning such violent calls. Many pupils and students are back to school, the streets are free of rioting and there is apparent calm in the atmosphere. This explains why the Head of State certainly thought it wise, among other preceding measures, to reinstate internet for the over five million people living west of the Mungo. Other Dialogue Measures Prior to the internet relief, the government had deployed personnel on the field on two fronts; between Anglophone Lawyers and Government and the Anglophone Teachers and Government. The Prime Minister, Head of Government as well as other Government Ministers shuttled to the North West Region to quash the situation through dialogue. It went up to a level where the Teachers and the Lawyers constituted a Consortium and Government still lived up to expectations in the path of dialogue by sitting through a dialogue with them.

So, the decision last Thursday to reinstate internet in Anglophone Cameroon is seen as Government's continual trek in the path of dialogue Lawyers Concerning the Common Law Lawyers' grievances, several measures have been taken at the level of ENAM and the judicial system to correct various oversights. In the days ahead many recruitment drives are being announced to beef up Anglophone professionals within the various judicial corps. For example, the corps of Magistracy, the creation of the Common Law Bench at the Supreme Court and the Common Law Department in ENAM, the school for magistracy and administrators. To boost the judiciary, a better "encadrement" of lawyers would be set up involving better training facilities. Further, the various State Universities are now beneficiaries of this new dispensation with new Departments and Faculties to improve on the Common Law and French Private Law courses. Teachers At the level of schools, there has been a redeployment of Teachers within the Sub-system of Education. Also saluted is the creation of a Department for French Modern Letters at the Higher Teachers Training College of the University of Bamenda. Amid the myriad of solutions in the short, medium and long terms, most of the 21 grievances tabled by the All Anglophone Teachers Trade Union were visibly accepted for implementation in the direction of peace.