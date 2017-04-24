24 April 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: South West - Cyber Cafes Resume Business

By Nkeze Mbonwoh

Owners and workers are blissfully re-opening their businesses.

The various cyber cafes concentrated in Molyko-Buea flung their doors open on hearing the news of internet restoration. Such cafes concentrated in Molyko, a student residential area, had been shut up since January 17 this year. The clerk's quarters, Muea, Small Soppo, Great Soppo, Buea Town and Bolifamba are sites of internet cafes in the capital city of Buea. For the three months of internet blackout an estimated 500 youths lost their self-employment. Most of them had rented houses for the cafes and landlords are on their necks now for payment of rents. Following the re-launch of internet facility, one. Joseph who runs the "Fast Internet Cafe" in Molyko suggested that owners and workers must constitute professional groups to check internet abuses. They have openly seen the consequences of misuse of internet and may not want to repeat the experience. One major way to check the abuse maybe to organise cafe owners and staff who are in a better position to check their customers and the way they are using the internet tool. The bad side of internet, however necessary it is, is those who use it for scamming and tarnishing people's images.

It is common this day to hear an opponent saying aloud that "I will deal with you on the internet." It is even worse with the advent of the FACE-BOOK and WHATS-APP applications. The youths of Buea have over the years established a reputation on internet ingenuity. That is why the Silicon Village experts elected an office in Buea. During the internet-cut these start-up geniuses transferred their office to Douala to avoid loafing around. Cyber cafes have become a semi-white collar job offer in the major cities of the South West Region. All the six Divisional Headquarters of the Region are endowed with cyber shops. In descending order of importance, Buea champions in number of cafes followed by Kumba (Meme), Limbe (Fako), Mamfe (Manyu), Menji (Lebialem), Bangem (Kupe Muanenguba) and Mundemba (Ndian). In these areas the facility has pulled many customers. It is easy this day to see a young graduate beginning his or her professional life in a cyber cafe. Not only do they scam and communicate using the internet they also are exposed to learning many things by using the tool for research. Which is why the instruction of the Head of State to resume internet has been welcome with ecstasy to boost employment, ease studies and allow communication in that part of the country.

