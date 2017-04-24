24 April 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Babangida Aliyu's Corruption 'Trial' - 95 Civil Defence Officials Deployed

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Babangida Aliyu, former governor of Niger State

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Monday deployed 95 personnel to beef up security at Minna High Court as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) looked set to arraign former Governor Babangida Aliyu on Tuesday.

Mr. Aliyu, who served between 2007 and 2015, is expected to be arraigned for alleged N5 billion scam and abuse of office during his administration.

Philip Ayuba, NSCDC Commandant, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Minna.

Mr. Ayuba said that the Corps had been directed to beef up security in and around the court premises where the former governor would be arraigned.

He said that the measure was to avoid any breakdown of law and order before and after the court sitting.

He said that the command would not tolerate any form of thuggery and warned those planning to cause problems to have a rethink.

"We will deal ruthlessly with any person or group of people trying to tamper with the peaceful coexistence of the residents."

He called on members of the general public to be law abiding and go about their legitimate business as security measures had been put in place against any form of security threats.

Meanwhile a combined team of NSCDC and DSS personnel have begun general patrol of Minna, reassuring peace-loving citizens of their safety.

NAN

Nigeria

Tanker Explodes in Lagos

A 33,000 litres tanker fully laden with diesel has crashed on a car in Lagos, leading to a fire outbreak. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.