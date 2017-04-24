24 April 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola, Namibia Discuss Cooperation On Malaria Control

Luanda — Angola and Namibia will discuss bilateral mechanisms for cooperation on combat malaria at a meeting set for Tuesday in the border town of Namacunde, southern Cunene province.

The information was released by Angolan minister of Health, Luís Gomes Sambo, while speaking to Angop Monday.

To this purpose, Gomes Sambo travelled Monday to Cunene province for three-day working visit.

The minister is expected to meet with his Namibian counterpart to discuss matters related to the health sector, in particular combat malaria in the border area, under the initiative of the Angolan Health Ministry.

The meeting will also analyse matters of common interest in the framework of the recommendations of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The minister along with his delegation will fulfil an internal agenda comprising meetings with local health officials meant to learn about the situation of the sector in the province.

Angola and Namibia are engaged in joint cooperation in the bilateral and SADC framework, which allows Angolans to benefit from Namibia's health services and health infrastructures.

