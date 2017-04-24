His name has been swirling around behind closed doors since the news of the saga first broke. Almost a year and a half after the investigation first began, Lonwabe Tsotsobe has been officially charged. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

Lonwabo Tsotsobe became the latest player to be charged by Cricket South Africa (CSA) for several breaches of the Anti-Corruption Code for Personnel.

The charges come on the back of a lengthy investigation which first began in late 2015. It has already seen Gulam Bodi, Jean Symes, Pumi Matshikwe, Ethy Mbhalati, Thami Tsolekile and Alviro Petersen banned for charges relating to the code following misconduct during the 2015 domestic T20 competition.

The 33-year old is, arguably, the most high profile casualty from the fixing fall out. Once ranked number one in the world in one-day cricket and a regular in the national team, he fell by the wayside towards the end of 2013.

While many believed that the left-armer would manage to return to his glory days, it was not to be. He turned out for a South African A side back in 2015, but that Summer - and his decisions during that time - would be the final nail in his coffin....