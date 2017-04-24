24 April 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Cricket - Tsotsobe Officially Charged Under Csa's Anti-Corruption Code

Tagged:

Related Topics

His name has been swirling around behind closed doors since the news of the saga first broke. Almost a year and a half after the investigation first began, Lonwabe Tsotsobe has been officially charged. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

Lonwabo Tsotsobe became the latest player to be charged by Cricket South Africa (CSA) for several breaches of the Anti-Corruption Code for Personnel.

The charges come on the back of a lengthy investigation which first began in late 2015. It has already seen Gulam Bodi, Jean Symes, Pumi Matshikwe, Ethy Mbhalati, Thami Tsolekile and Alviro Petersen banned for charges relating to the code following misconduct during the 2015 domestic T20 competition.

The 33-year old is, arguably, the most high profile casualty from the fixing fall out. Once ranked number one in the world in one-day cricket and a regular in the national team, he fell by the wayside towards the end of 2013.

While many believed that the left-armer would manage to return to his glory days, it was not to be. He turned out for a South African A side back in 2015, but that Summer - and his decisions during that time - would be the final nail in his coffin....

South Africa

New Federation's Declaration Maps Its Plan of Action

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has been born. A milestone in the history of the South African… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.