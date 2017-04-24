The CRL Rights commission on Monday announced it will meet with the management the "Afrikaans only" De Goede Hoop residence for students from the University of Pretoria (UP).

This follows a complaint by civic activists Yusuf Abramjee and Mantoa Selepe that the residence goes against the Constitution for being exclusively for one race. The residence however denied the allegation and said it rather aims to provide a safe space for Afrikaans speaking students.

In a statement on Monday, Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) spokesperson Mpiyakhe Mkholo said the commission also plans to meet with UP and the City of Tshwane.

We are meeting them to get to the bottom of this matter, Mkholo said.

In another incident, the commission said they ruled that a series of social media comments made during the so-called Valhalla Mosque controversy was Islamophobic.

In March 2014, 3000 residents in Valhalla in Centurion signed a petition against the construction of a mosque in the neighbourhood.

The commission will be meeting with representatives of Facebook South Africa to discuss the matter and what the company plans to do with the social media accounts in question, Mkholo said.

Freedom Front Plus councillor Sakkie du Plooy told News24 at the time that residents in the area have no problem with Muslims but were concerned with Muslims "taking over".

"This is a Christian Afrikaaner community... We have no problem with people moving in but if there is an effort to take over then we have a problem," du Plooy said.

