24 April 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Tanker Explodes in Lagos

Photo: Premium Times
Tanker Explosion in Lagos
By Oladeinde Olawoyin

A 33,000 litres tanker fully laden with diesel has crashed on a car in Lagos, leading to a fire outbreak.

Sources said the tanker crashed on the BMW Car with registration number (LSD 462 CZ) while driving inward Ladipo area, Oshodi-Apapa expressway, Lagos.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the tanker, with registration number TUT 258 XA, belongs to Bovas Petroleum.

The incident led to spillage of the entire content(diesel) of the tanker, thereby leading to an inferno.

"No lives lost", an official of Lagos emergency agency said when contacted.

"Recovery operation ongoing by the men of the Lagos State Fire Service and LASEMA Response Team," the official added.

