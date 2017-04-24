24 April 2017

Nigeria: EFCC Arraigns Former Enugu Chief Judge for Alleged False Asset Declaration

By Evelyn Okakwu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned a former judge, Azubuike Umezuilike, for alleged corruption.

Mr. Umezuilike, a former Chief Judge of Enugu State, was arraigned by the EFCC at the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for false declaration of asset.

He was charged with four-counts for the alleged offense.

Mr. Umezuilike pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Count one of the charge read: "That you Innocent Azubike Umezulike on or about the 16th day of February 2017 at Port Harcourt within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court knowingly failed to make disclosure of your asset to wit: Plot 312 Independence Layout Enugu and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 27(3)(a)of the Economic and Financial Crimes (Establishment) Act 2004 and punishable under Section 27(3)(c)of the same Act".

The case was adjourned till May 8.

