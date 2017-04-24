24 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: ANC Wants to Extend Date for Land Restitution Claims

An ANC Member of Parliament will lodge a private member's bill in an attempt to reopen land restitution claims.

The party said MP Phumzile Mnguni would lodge the Restitution of Land Rights Amendment Bill 2017, when Parliament reconvenes for the second quarter in May.

ANC parliamentary spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli said the bill, if passed, would give claimants three years to lodge new claims.

"The objectives of this draft bill are to extend the date for lodging a claim for restitution to 30 June 2021; to criminalise the lodgement of a fraudulent claim; to further regulate the appointment, tenure of office, remuneration and the terms and conditions of service of judges of the Land Claims Court; and to further amend certain provisions which are aimed at promoting the effective implementation of the Act," Mhlauli said.

The Restitution of Land Rights Amendment Act was passed in 2014, but the Constitutional Court ruled that it was invalid. The highest court in the land found that the parliamentary public participation process had been inadequate. It also found that provincial legislatures had been given less than two weeks to advertise and hold public hearings, consider oral and written submissions from the public, and provide negotiating and final mandates.

The case was brought by the Land Access Movement of South Africa. The then 2014 act had reopened the lodging of land claims for five years, ending in 2019.

"The introduction of this draft bill is a crucial step in the work of the ANC in Parliament in ensuring that land is lawfully returned to those who have been historically dispossessed," Mhlauli said.

