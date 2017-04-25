Photo: Tom Otieno/The Nation

Rosemary Odinga dances with the fishing community at Dunga beach in Kisumu County on August 13, 2016.

ODM leader Raila Odinga's daughter Rosemary has withdrawn from the Kibra parliamentary race.

Ms Odinga said she had opted out of the murky waters of politics on medical grounds.

"It is following my doctor's advice that for the time being, I will continue serving my community in other capacities and regrettably bow out of the race for Member of Parliament," she said.

STROKE

She launched her bid to vie for the Kibra seat in January, but was later taken ill and transferred to South Africa for further treatment.

"I was on a short break in Naivasha when I suddenly suffered a stroke. I was airlifted from Naivasha to Nairobi and shortly to South Africa," she said in a video message.

However, she assured Kenyans that she is on the road to recovery and thanked all who supported her political ambitions.

Ms Odinga was set to fight it out with the current MP Ken Okoth, Mr Eliud Owalo, who is a former aide to Mr Odinga, and Mr Martin Okoth, for the party ticket.

SUPPORTING WINNER

She also thanked the Kibra residents for standing by her family ever since her father was elected as Lang'ata MP.

"You have walked hand in hand with my family, we have laughed together and we have mourned together," Ms Odinga said.

Ms Odinga wished whoever wins the party ticket all the best, saying she will remain an active member of the party.