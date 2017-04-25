24 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Rosemary Odinga Drops Out of Kibra Race

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Tom Otieno/The Nation
Rosemary Odinga dances with the fishing community at Dunga beach in Kisumu County on August 13, 2016.
By Dennis Odunga

ODM leader Raila Odinga's daughter Rosemary has withdrawn from the Kibra parliamentary race.

Ms Odinga said she had opted out of the murky waters of politics on medical grounds.

"It is following my doctor's advice that for the time being, I will continue serving my community in other capacities and regrettably bow out of the race for Member of Parliament," she said.

STROKE

She launched her bid to vie for the Kibra seat in January, but was later taken ill and transferred to South Africa for further treatment.

"I was on a short break in Naivasha when I suddenly suffered a stroke. I was airlifted from Naivasha to Nairobi and shortly to South Africa," she said in a video message.

However, she assured Kenyans that she is on the road to recovery and thanked all who supported her political ambitions.

Ms Odinga was set to fight it out with the current MP Ken Okoth, Mr Eliud Owalo, who is a former aide to Mr Odinga, and Mr Martin Okoth, for the party ticket.

SUPPORTING WINNER

She also thanked the Kibra residents for standing by her family ever since her father was elected as Lang'ata MP.

"You have walked hand in hand with my family, we have laughed together and we have mourned together," Ms Odinga said.

Ms Odinga wished whoever wins the party ticket all the best, saying she will remain an active member of the party.

Kenya

Police Find Gun Thought to Be Used to Shoot Conservationist

Police have found the gun thought to have been used to shoot conservationist Kuki Gallmann. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.